OPPO Reno2 To Zoom Into Pakistani Markets on 26th of October 2019

Lahore: OPPO has launched their Reno2 series of phones in Pakistan as a successor to their Reno series. Launched on the 17th of October and available for purchase on 26th of October. During the launch event, the phones prices were announced with the OPPO Reno2 standard version priced at PKR 79,999 and the OPPO Reno2F version priced at PKR 59,999.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand with their Reno and Reno2 Series set to empower users with a stylish appearance, an innovative design and a variety of features.

The OPPO Reno2 will be available in two colors, namely ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’ and has a luxurious finish. The sleek design, along with its advanced performance and wide range of features makes it a top-of-the-line smartphone.

Mr. George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan said about the Reno2 series, “I am very excited about the launch of the Reno2 series in Pakistan. We have already received a fantastic response from the market and I am sure that with its range of amazing features and high-powered performance the Reno2 will be a hit with Pakistani consumers.”

The Reno2 series comes with a 48MP+8MP+ 13MP+2MP quad camera setup and a 16MP pop-up shark-fin selfie camera. The Reno2 also has support for 5x Hybrid Zoom, up to 20x Digital Zoom and Fusion Imaging Technology, as well as, Bokeh Effect, Ultra Steady Video Mode and Ultra Dark Modes making it ideal for taking videos and pictures.***