Convention condemns Indianatrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE:Leaders of different faiths have extended full support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for liberation from Indian yoke, demanding the international community to force New Delhi to reverse its decision of revoking the special autonomy of the region.

Addressing the “All Pakistan Minorities Convention” hosted by Jamaat-e-Islami at Mansoorah on Wednesday, they backed the Kashmiris right to self determination guaranteed by various UN resolutions, and condemned the worst human rights violations by Indian occupant, calling for lifting 80 days siege like curfew of the area. JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the convention which was held to highlighted Indian brutalities in held Kashmir and sought suggestions from the leaders of Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other religions on the situation emerged after Indian move to abrogate the Article 370 and 35A in its occupied territory.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the Indian designs to change the demography of the region. The joint declaration condemned the violence against Muslims, Dalits and the followers of Sikh, Christian, Parsi faiths. Speakers demanded the UNO and human rights organisations take notice of mob lynching and other incidents of torture and violence in the so-called largest democracy of the world.

Senator Sirajul Haq, while addressing the convention, said: “Pakistan is a home to people of different religions and it is responsibility of every person to be ready to defend the sovereignty of the country,” adding that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan which was in control of the enemy.

The armed forces and every citizen of the country should try to make free the jugular vein from the enemy’s clutches, he added. Sirajul Haq said it seemed the government lost its senses when opposition parties had not even announced a three-day long sit-in. He said the government started digging trenches and blocking roads weeks ahead of the protest showing its inability to face some difficult situation. He asked the government not to lockdown the twin cities and allowed free movement to the people. He said the ruling party must not forget that it had organized 126 days long sit-in in Islamabad.

Ameerul Azim demanded the UNO ensure exercising the Kashmiris their right to self determination which the international body itself granted them under various resolutions. He said it was an irony that people of Kashmir were under siege for more seven decades but the world had turned a blind eye to their basic right. He said the JI believed in equality among the followers of all faiths and demanded end to prejudice against citizens in the name of religions and caste. Liaqat Baloch said that all the JI gave respect to the follower of every faith and its doors were open for all citizens of the country. He said the minorities made great contribution to the development of the country.

Speakers included JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Asadullah Bhutto, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch, Advocate Ziauddin Ansari, Christian leaders Imran Elder Dilbar Jani, Sunil Patras, Ibrahim Danial, Ex-MNA Pervaiz Masih, Dr Kanwal Firdous, Sajid Bhatia, Ratan Lal Arya, Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla, Ramesh Sing and others.