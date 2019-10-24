‘13,000 contract workers to be regularised’

LAHORE:More than 13,000 electricity distribution companies’ contract workers will be brought in the regular cadre on the basis of their performance.

This decision was taken by the federal energy minister, accepting the demands of the Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on the directions of the prime minister, said Lesco Director Ahsan Gillani while addressing a youth conference held on Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Union CBA at Bakhtiar Labour Hall. He spoke on behalf of Lesco CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha.

Hundreds of young workers of electricity distribution companies from all over the country attended the conference. Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union, urged the workers to work to the best of their abilities to provide better services to the electricity consumers and raise its productivity to defeat efforts for privatisation of the public utility.

The conference was also addressed by Abdul Latif Nizamani president of the union, Haji Ramzan Achakzai, joint president, Haji Younas Kamboh, senior vice-president and Osama Tariq, additional general secretary.

The union leaders said the raise in pay scales of the workers was an achievement of the union. Meanwhile, the house in a resolution urged United Nations as well as the working class to make efforts to stop genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and support their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolution.

Cleanliness operation: Newly-appointed Managing Director of Lahore Waste Management Company Rao Imtiaz Ahmad visited different areas of the City after assuming the office to monitor sanitation conditions and ongoing cleanliness operation.

GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officials accompanied him during his visit to Harbanspura, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Faisal Town, Infantry Road, Queen’s Road, Jain Mandir Chowk, Sandha, different stations and routes of Metro Bus Service.

Objective of the visit was to monitor sanitation conditions, checking attendance of workers and field operation. During the visit, LWMC MD chatted with the people regarding cleanliness condition and services.

The MD directed all officials to sensitise their teams and ensure all resources, machinery and manpower to work efficiently. He stated that “To maintain cleanliness is our utmost priority” and in this regard company is using all possible means to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city.

He said that negligence of any sort over maintaining cleanliness would not be tolerated whereas department would acknowledge hardworking officers and workers. Impact of cleanliness and attendance of workers must be ensured. He also monitored mechanical washing and sweeping during night operations and paid visit to Metro Bus stations and platforms.

GM operations Sohail Anwar Malik briefed that LWMC had made extraordinary arrangements regarding sanitation condition. Furthermore, citizens also ought to pay attention and avoid littering. He said citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it was social responsibility of every one and in case of filing complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use LWMC mobile application Clean Lahore.

demoted: DSP Sabir Ali has been demoted to inspector rank after he was found guilty of charges levelled against him.

DSP Sabir Ali appealed against his suspension but he was unable to give satisfactory answer in orderly room on which Punjab IG issued orders of his demotion as inspector from DSP.

As DSP Investigation in Faisalabad and SDPO Sadar Rajanpur Muhammad Azeem was found guilty in two different inquiries so punishment of two steps decrease in his salary and censure was given to him. SDPO Saddar Multan DSP Ishaq Ahmad Sial was censured after he was proved guilty in inquiry while for DSP Saeed Ahmad, DSP Muhammad Waseem and DSP Khalid Mehmood Tabassum show-cause notices were filed as charges against them were not proved.