River Plate reach Copa Libertadores final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Defending champions River Plate booked a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday despite losing a tense semi-final to rivals Boca Juniors at a packed Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

A goal from 19-year-old Venezuelan forward Jan Hurtado 10 minutes from full-time set up a frantic finale but River held on to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Urged on by 50,000 fans, Boca failed to get revenge in a repeat of last year’s final, the second leg of which was played 10,000 kilometers away in Madrid — and two weeks behind schedule — after the original match was twice postponed.

The tone was set for a scrappy encounter when the kick-off was held up by 15 minutes to allow groundsmen using leaf-blowers to clear the pitch of thousands of paper sheets released like ticker tape by the fans.

When the match did eventually get underway, it was predictably breathless as Boca — two goals down from the first leg — desperately sought an early breakthrough.

But with Ramon Abila too often an isolated figure up front, Boca struggled for any fluidity, and River’s center-halves Lucas Quarta and Javier Pinola cleared everything that came their way.

Boca’s Toto Salvio swept the ball into the net after 20 minutes but celebrations were cut short when it was rightly disallowed for a clear handball without the ref needing a VAR check.