Campaign against torture through art

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is launching a digital/video art and poster competition in collaboration with the World Organisation Against Torture.

Entrants are free to explore themes, including custodial torture, corporal punishment, and torture in the form of violence against women. Entries can be submitted by November 22. The campaign is aimed to create awareness about the United Nation’s Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). Pakistan ratified the UNCAT in 2010, which means that the country is under international legal obligation to implement policy and legislative measures to prevent the incidence of torture, to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice to the victims.

As part of this campaign, the HRCP is holding a nationwide digital/video art and poster competition and invites entries in the categories, including video installation or film of maximum 10 minutes duration; video spots for TV/web of 30 seconds duration and poster series (three designs in both Urdu and English).

The three best entries will be selected for prize that is first prize Rs80,000, second prize Rs75,000 and the third prize would be Rs70,000.