Official injured in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a revenue official at Amangarh stop on Tuesday, an official said. Giving details of the incident, Muhammad Iqbal told the police that he was on his way to the office when two motorcyclists intercepted him at Amangarh stop and opened fire on him, leaving him injured. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.