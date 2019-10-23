close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Official injured in Nowshera attack

National

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a revenue official at Amangarh stop on Tuesday, an official said. Giving details of the incident, Muhammad Iqbal told the police that he was on his way to the office when two motorcyclists intercepted him at Amangarh stop and opened fire on him, leaving him injured. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.

