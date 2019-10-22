Shaukat accuses JUI-F chief of harming Kashmir cause

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday accused the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of causing harm to the Kashmir cause through his Azadi March.

Through a communiqué, he said the JUI-F chief harmed the Kashmir issue by announcing to hold protest as the media coverage had been diverted from Kashmir issue to Azadi March.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has done what Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted by diverting the coverage of the media from Kashmir to Azadi March,” the minister maintained. He said that the chief minister had constituted a committee to hold talks with the opposition leaders including Senator Ghulam Ali and provincial spokesman Haji Jalil Jan. He said that Maulana was not serious in addressing the national issues rather creating chaos in the country to take revenge of his defeat.Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ahmed Yousafzai asked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to announce ‘Shuhada’ package for the family of slain district police officer.

Through a statement on Monday, the minister lauded the efforts of the police for tracing and arresting the accused involved in the gruesome murder of the District Education Officer Nawab Ali Khan in Kolai-Palas district of Kohistan.

He said the police arrested nine accused while the member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mufti Obaid was still at large and the police were conducting raids for his early arrest. He said the DEO was martyred during service and his family was entitled to get ‘Shuhada’ package, adding, the accused would be brought to justice.