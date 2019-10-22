CM opens Rescue 1122 Service on mobile App

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Services on Careem Mobile App at Chief Minister’s House here on Monday.

The Mobile App is of a private Cab Service Provider Company, which would enable over 50,000 users in Peshawar district to book ambulances and fire brigade services online, said a handout.While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan stated that the initiative would improve the outreach of Rescue 1122 services in the provincial capital and would also be extended to the rest of the province enabling the government to save precious lives through tech-enabled solutions.

The chief minister stated that the incumbent government was taking pragmatic measures to introduce information technology in provision of services. “The Rescue 1122 Services on the Mobile App is the first initiative of its kind in the country, which will provide citizens with access to emergency services using the simple mobile application. We are working digitalisation of services which is not only time efficient but will also provide cheap services to citizens at their doorsteps,”Mahmood Khan added.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief & Rehabilitation Abid Majeed, head of operation Careem Cab Service and others.

The chief minister stated that all existing rescue 1122 ambulances and fire brigades can be accessed in the online application through separate emergency services, Customer Car Type (CCT). “The government of KP has always been a strong proponent of working with the business community to ensure that Pakistanis receive the best possible services the state can provide,” he added.