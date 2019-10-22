Two JUI-F leaders held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) were arrested from Islamabad on Monday and a case was lodged against them by the police.

According to Geo News, police arrested Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad from Shams Colony and seized banners for the JUI-F sit-in from their possession. Police alleged that the duo were urging people to participate in the “Azadi march” being organised by the JUI-F against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Police officials said a few people were spotted putting up banners for the JUI-F sit-in, but fled as soon as the force started chasing them, adding the suspects had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite imposition of Section 144 in the area. Earlier, it was reported that the government had decided in principle to prevent the JUI-F sit-in in the federal capital. The government decided to stop the sit-in even if it had to go for detention of top JUI-F leadership, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said.