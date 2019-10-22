close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
AFP
October 22, 2019

McDonald named Rajasthan Royals coach

Sports

NEW DELHI: Former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald has been appointed as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced Monday.

McDonald has been appointed for a three-year term, replacing South African Paddy Upton, after Rajasthan’s dismal campaign in the 2019 season. The 38-year-old all-rounder, who played four Test matches for the national team, was previously associated with IPL as a player between 2009 and 2013.

He made a significant mark as a coach after ending his playing career in 2016. This year he won accolades after helping Victoria win the Sheffield Shield as coach, and powering the Melbourne Renegades to the Big Bash title.

