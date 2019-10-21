close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 21, 2019

Alvi in Tokyo to attend emperor’s enthronement

National

A
APP
October 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday arrived in Tokyo on a four-day official visit on the invitation of Japanese government. During the visit, the president would attend the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, which would also be attended by over 100 heads of state and government, said a press release received here. The president would meet the political leadership of Japan and the representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan. On the sidelines, the president would also meet Vice President of China Wang Qishan, besides addressing the Pakistani community in Japan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan