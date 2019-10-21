close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
A
APP
October 21, 2019

‘5,500 operations postponed due to doctors’ strike'

Peshawar

A
APP
October 21, 2019

LAHORE: During the ongoing strike by doctors, around 5,500 operations have been postponed in major public sector hospitals of city so far. This was stated by Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab General Secretary Dr Nadir here on Sunday. He said that unfortunately around 40,000 patients at the Out Patient Departments of the city hospitals had been suffering since start of the current strike every day. Responding to a question, he said that emergency operations were, however, being conducted and patients in critical condition being operated upon without any hurdle.

