MoU on academic collaboration signed

LAHORE: Punjab University Confucius Institute and University of Okara have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a bid to collaborate on research, literature and academic scholarship.

The agreement was signed by University of Okara Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar and Chinese Director of Confucius Institute Prof Liu Chensheng here. Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Director External Linkages Dr Syed Abdul Waheed at the University of Okara were also present.

At the eve of the signing ceremony, Dr Zakar applauded the role of the Confucius Institute in bringing the Pakistani and the Chinese societies and cultures on a par through the exchange of research and literature of both the friendly nations. He said, "Pakistan and China are vital for each other as they have a lot to share in terms of business and human development. The academia of both the countries should engage in dialogue and discourses on certain matters of socio-cultural development". Prof Liu commended the VC's efforts to perk up the academic and physical infrastructure of the UO in limited time and vowed to play his vibrant role in enabling the two societies to benefit from each other's gains. Dr Zakria said that OU would soon establish a Center for Confucius Learning where the students and faculty can invite the Chinese scholars for dialogue on the matters of mutual benefit.