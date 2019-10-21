Factories fined for not complying with minimum wage act

Islamabad :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has imposed a fine of Rs150,000 on some factories operating in the federal capital over noncompliance of minimum wage act.

The Director Industries and Labour along with his team inspected five factories and one petrol pump in Kahuta Industrial Triangle area, an official source in ICT told this agency on Sunday.

To implement of orders in industrial sector, he said, the department had constituted 5 inspection teams to ensure provision of fixed wages to the industrial workers besides to educate the entities about the fixed salary of labours.

The ICT administration, he said, would launch an awareness campaign for educating informal sector’s skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and juvenile workers about their fixed minimum daily wages.

To a query, he said five teams were more than enough as 95 per cent industries were located in Sector I-9 only.

The teams were paying visit to every factory and shop to check whether the workers were being paid according to the salary fixed by the administration, adding that prompt action was being taken if any complaint was received in that regard.

The official said the administration had addressed around 35,000 complaints of labourers, received through social media and Prime Minister Delivery Unit, during the last year.