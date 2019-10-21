JUI-F calls off talks with govt on protest march

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the government and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam –Fazl (JUI-F) had been cancelled, sources told Geo News

JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were scheduled to meet on Sunday. Sources said the decision to hold talks with the government would now be taken by the Rahbar Committee. A meeting of the Rahbar Committee has been called for October 22.

Sources said the JUI-F believed the impression being given that they (JUI-F) directly wanted to negotiate with the government. To dispel that impression, Maulana Fazl contacted all the opposition leaders and took them into confidence and told them the Rahbar Committee would make a decision regarding the talks.

Speaking to Geo News, Haideri confirmed about the cancellation of the talks between the JUI-F and the government. “We have informed Sadiq Sanjrani about the cancellation of the meeting,” Haideri said. “We are hopeful Sadiq Sanjrani will soon contact the Rahbar Committee.”