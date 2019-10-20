President undertakes 5-day visit to Japan from today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will undertake his five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday where he would attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

The president was undertaking the official visit on the invitation of the government of Japan. The enthronement ceremony would be attended by a large number of heads of state/governments.

During the visit, the president will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan, foreign office in a press release on Saturday said. It further said Pakistan and Japan were the long-standing friends and partners.

Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products. “Pakistan-Japan cooperative ties have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism,” it added.

Apart from being a key economic partner of Pakistan, Japan had made important contributions in supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development efforts over the years. “The visit by the president will further cement the friendly relations between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas,” it said.