Fresh probe launched into murder of minor girl in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: The Abbottabad Police have started fresh investigation into the murder case of the three-year old girl Faryal, who had gone missing and was later found dead with torture marks on her body.

An official said the police have constituted two teams of officers to work out the case on priority basis. Each team will be assisted by at least one psychologist.

The police have approached the local universities to hire psychology graduates to assist the teams.

Around 50 people have been shortlisted for the purpose.

The provincial government had ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault and murder of Faryal in Abbottabad a few months back.

The girl went missing from her house in Kayla village in Havelian and later her tortured body was recovered.

“Regional Police Officer Hazara Range, Mazharul Haq Kakakhel along with District Police Officer Javed Iqbal and other officers visited the victim’s family a few days back. The family was assured that all-out efforts will be made to solve the case on priority basis,” an official told The News.

A source said that police during the last few days have scientifically interviewed 12 people and used psychologists and polygraphs to reach the real culprits.

“The police have been able to draw a sketch of the suspect and are proceedings cautiously,” the source disclosed.