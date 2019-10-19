No peace till resolution of Kashmir issue: Sarwar

Lahore: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that opposition parties should wait until next general elections-2023 as people of the country had given a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to serve them for five years.

Talking to a PTI’s delegation led by MNA Malik Nawab Sher and MPA Shaukat Basra who called on him, the governor said that opposition had no reason to demand resignation from the government as the people had complete trust in the PTI government.

He said that any attempt to destabilise country would be foiled whereas the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure.

The governor said that durable peace could not be ensured in the region until the Kashmir issue was resolved adding that people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren.

He said the PTI government was making efforts for economic revival and overcome all challenges faced by the country. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia helped in decreasing tensions in the region besides ensuring peace.

The governor added that as a result of successful foreign policy of the government the world’s trust in Pakistan had increased. He said India had also been exposed before the world community due to its atrocities and brutalities in Held Kashmir.