Sir Syed paid tribute

LAHORE:In connection with the 202nd birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, a seminar “Sir Syed: Khirad Mandon Ka Imam” to pay tributes to the great thinker and reformist of the Subcontinent was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (PU-ICS) here Friday. According to a press release, the speakers included Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Sajjad Mir, Dr Mujahid Mansoori, Yasir Pirzada, Dr Noshina Saleem and others. A special cake “Happy Birthday to Sir Syed” was also cut by speakers and students.

The speakers while highlighting Sir Syed’s contribution to educating the depressed and emotional Muslims of the Subcontinent paid rich tributes to him. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said the message of Sir Syed’s life was competing and getting success through education; however, today millions of children were out of school and we forgot his message. Sajjad Mir said Sir Syed’s contribution regarding publication of a book in response to a blasphemous book after collecting money through fundraising was a great contribution which washed away all types of religious criticism against him.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said Sir Syed was amongst the top 10 reformers of the world who changed behaviour of the people of the subcontinent through his communication and rational approach at a time when British rulers were revengeful against them due to Independence War 1957. He said Sir Syed was a great communicologist who changed Muslims and British rulers’ behaviour through his publications “Causes of Indian Revolt”, “Aligarh Scientific Society Gazette” and “Tahzeeb-ul-Akhlaq”. He issued a warning to the government for illegal restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression.