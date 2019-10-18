PPP condemns life-attempt on leader, his brother

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has condemned the life-attempt on the party leader and his brother and has termed the increasing street crimes rates alarming.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, PPP leader Zulfiqar Afghani said the police had failed to overcome the crimes and target killings in the province. Flanked by his party leaders and activists, he said the criminals attacked the PPP leader Umar Khitab and his brother but the police played the role of a silent spectator. The PPP leader said the “selected” government had failed to protect the life and property of the citizens. He said the PPP would participate in the “Azadi March” announced by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and continue with that till the ouster of the “selected” government. Zulfiqar Afghani said that his party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed them to support the JUI-F march. He asked KP chief secretary, police chief and law enforcing agencies to take notice of the increasing crimes rate and target killing in the province.