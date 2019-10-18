close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Crackdown against unregistered fertiliser, pesticide dealers

National

NAWABSHAH: A crackdown was launched against unregistered fertilizer and pesticide dealers in Sindh, sealing several shops on Thursday.

The team of agriculture department sealed and collected samples of unregistered pesticides and fertilizer and were sent for laboratory tests. An official, Javed Ahmad Samo said the team raided different outlets of pesticides and fertilizer from where material belonging to unregistered manufacturers like ABC & Sons, King Agro, Dawn Chemical Fertilizer, Helicopter and other companies was seized.

He said the outlets selling such fertilizers and pesticides were also sealed and samples were taken for test. Samo said an FIR against the owners of these shops outlets would be registered. The officials of Agriculture Department, Javed Ahmad Samo, Lalchand, Ghulam Mustafa Jamali and Ramzan Channa conducted raids.

More From Pakistan