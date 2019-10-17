close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
Sheikhan residents protest against SHO

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2019

PESHAWAR: Residents of Sheikhan in Bara district staged a protest against the land mafia and SHO Bara on Wednesday.

Led by the Ziaur Rehman, Gul Wazir, Akbar Khan and others, the participants while carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against criminals and SHO.

They alleged that the land mafia bulldozed their house on October 4 and looted their belongings in the presence of police. The protesters said the land mafia was depriving them of their property with the support of police. They alleged the SHO of Bara, Akbar Afridi, was supporting the mafia and did not register their complaints despite the demolition of the house and aerial firing by the accused.

The protesters appealed to chief minister and IGP to take action against the land mafia and SHO and provide security to other dwellers of the area.

