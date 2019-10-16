Quality pitches need of the hour: Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Batting legend Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to establish a variety of pitches at the stadiums across the country to prepare players for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020.

“Pitches should provide equal opportunities to batters and bowlers and allow all disciplines in the game to flourish. The PCB must prepare quality pitches to prepare the players in all three departments for the T20 World Cup,” Miandad told APP.

Pakistan team failed in all three departments against Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 home series. The former batsman also asked the PCB to appoint a specialist batting coach like Faisal Iqbal for the national team. “I think the board has overburdened Misbah by assigning him the dual responsibilities of head coach of all formats and chief selector,” he said.

The legendary batsman also urged the PCB to hire the services of former cricket greats at regional level to train budding players. “We need to give authority to our local greats who can pass on their skills in the best possible manner to the players at regional level,” he said.