Residents protest plan to relocate college

MANSEHRA: The traders and people of Parhana and its adjoining localities on Tuesday staged protest against government’s plan to relocate Government Girls Degree College.

“We warn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against relocating this only women college from here to elsewhere. We would block the Karakoram Highway to traffic for an indefinite period if notification issued in this regard is not revoked,” Ali Akbar Tanoli, the former aspirant for Provencal Assembly told the protesters. The protesters, who had assembled in Parhana, raised slogans in support of their demands. The president of traders body, Mohammad Khaqan Abbasi, said that former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti had approved the college along with a technical college for boys in Pulrah in 2013 and it had been functioning smoothly since then. A former provincial minister Habibur Rehman Tanoli told reporters that he would move court against relocating of the college.