‘Border pollution by India to be raised globally’

Islamabad :We will raise Indian trans-boundary pollution at all global forums as India is not willing to talk to Pakistan on the issue, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday.

"The crop stubble burning in India has direct impacts on the ambiance of the country resulting smog," he told a media conference here on Tuesday.

The adviser said the cabinet had approved the project to make Islamabad a green zone.

He said in order to curb indoor pollution smokeless stoves project was also decided to give go ahead.

The adviser said the ministry of climate change has set its five point agenda green vision for four years.

He said the first agenda includes 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10 BTT) which is Rs125 billion project whereas Rs16 billion would be spent on the programme for the on-going year.

"Around 50 million olive saplings would be planted under 10BTT in the drought hit areas across the country," he said.

The adviser said the second agenda point was of ban on plastic bags which had achieved 80 per cent success in the federal capital. However, in the next phase violators of the ban would be penalised.

Amin Aslam said the third agenda was of Clean Green Index to be launched on October 30.

Under this index, 20 districts would compete on 35 quantifiable targets based on cleanliness and solid waste management.

"Electric Vehicle Policy which has been drafted and presented to the federal cabinet is our fourth project as per the set agenda. It would get the cabinet's approval in the next meeting," the adviser said.