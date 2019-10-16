Korean artistes enthral audience

Islamabad :Artistes from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea gave a wonderful performance at Korean Cultural Festival and mesmerised the people of twin cities.

The festival was arranged under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea in collaboration Rawalpindi Arts Council. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul graced the occasion as chief guest flanked by Kwak Sung Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Lee Tae-Geun, Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea. Troupe comprising of 15 artists gave six performances in which ‘A feast of Korean Traditional folk songs and Pakistani music for the friendship between Korean and Pakistan, Sin-Beannori, Korean traditional chamber music, Beautiful world, Pannoreum, Film music medley in Korean traditional way, and Carnival.’

Addressing at the occasion, Zartaj Gul said that the mega event proved blessing for cultural exchange programme between Pakistan and Republic of Korea.

Kwak Sung Kyu, said that he hoped to see an increasing number of cultural exchanges and events in the days to come.