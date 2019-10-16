Man kills brother, nephew over property dispute

A man allegedly shot and killed his brother and nephew over a property dispute in New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway on Tuesday.

Responding to information, police reached the crime scene and inquired about the incident that took place at a shop within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. They were identified as 65-year-old Zali Khan, son of Hakeem, and his son as 22-year-old Idress Khan.

The victims belonged to the Bajaur Agency, and they ran a vegetable shop in New Sabzi Mandi. According to the victims’ family, Zali Khan had a property dispute with his brother, Zahir Khan, who opened fire and killing them. Police said they had found two empties of a 9mm pistol. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime.