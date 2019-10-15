Labour leader says KP sugar mills in crisis

TAKHT BHAI: The Muttahida Labour Federation provincial president Muhammad Nabi said on Monday the sugar mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the verge of closure due to the flawed policies of the government.

Addressing a press conference, he said the sugar mills were going through a crisis as Charsadda Sugar Mills and Frontier Sugar Mills Takhtbhai had already been closed. He said the labourers who have been rendered jobless after the closure of these two mills were living a miserable life.

Muhammad Nabi said the government should give tax waiver to the mills owners. He said hundreds of workers would be rendered jobless if the sugar mills were closed. Muhammad Nabi asked the government to give tax waiver to the sugar mills so that they could purchase sugarcane from the growers at a reasonable rate.

The Premier Sugar Mills Mardan general secretary Amjad Khan, Muttahida Labour Federation joint secretary Adam Khan and secretary information Muslim Khan Sabir were also present on the occasion.