18 outlaws including 11 drug pushers held

Islamabad:The Islamabad Police have arrested 18 outlaws including 11 drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Islamabad Police arrested 08 drug pushers including Ghulam Shabbir, Waseem, Ashraf, Rohail, Iddress, Hamza Sajjad, Naveed Ashraf, Azhar Abbas and Muhammad Waseem and recovered 3.140 kilogram hashish,50 liter wine, one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Aabpara Police arrested accused, Anwar Massih and recovered 40 litres wine from him. Secretariat Police arrested two accused Ehtasham and Adnan and recovered 360 gram hashish from their possession. Golra Police arrested accused, Jan Muhammad and recovered 280 gram heroine from him.

Noon Police arrested accused, Ishfaq Khan and recovered one SMG and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Shams Colony Police team arrested two lady accused, Shakeela and Komal and recovered 1630 gram hashish and 20 gram Ice from their possession.

While police also arrested accused, Zeshan and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Koral Police arrested accused, Rashid and recovered two wine bottles and six tin beer from him. Lohibher police arrested accused, Sher Ali and recovered one 9mm pistols from him. Cases have been registered against these accused and further investigation is underway from them.