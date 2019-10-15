Sindh record second successive win in 2nd XI T20 Cup

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday recorded their second successive win when they edged past Balochistan by five wickets in their second round game of the Second XI National T20 Cup here at the National Stadium.

Sindh raced to the 170-run target in 18.5 overs after losing five wickets. Mohammad Waqas scored 47 which came off 26 balls and had three sixes and four fours. Jaahid Ali belted 36 off 31 balls which contained three fours.

Danish Aziz sealed Sindh’s win with an unbeaten 27 off only ten balls, hammering three fours and one six. Earlier, Azeem Ghumman smashed 48-ball 58 with six fours and Jalat Khan struck unbeaten 22-ball 45 to catapult Balochistan to 169. Jalat smashed six fours and two sixes. Left-arm spinner Hassan Khan and Ghulam Mudassar took two wickets each. Three batters got run out.

Earlier in the day, at the same venue, Southern Punjab defeated Northern by seven wickets thanks to Zeeshan Ashraf’s blazing 127 not out. The left-handed opener smashed nine sixes and 11 fours in his 63-ball innings. Zeeshan added 115 for the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Mohsin (43*) as Southern Punjab achieved the 191-run target with 15 balls to spare. Mohsin smacked three fours and two sixes in his 29-ball effort.

Northern, after opting to bat, had posted 190-6. Nauman Ali scored 33-ball 67 that included eight fours and three sixes. Zeeshan Malik chipped in with 35 while Umair Khan made 30. Pacer Muhammad Irfan Junior took 2-43.