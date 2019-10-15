close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Gold up Rs300/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), rates moved up to Rs87,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold prices moved up by Rs257 to Rs74,674, as per the ASSJA.

In the international market, rates increased by $6 to $1,496 per ounce. Rates in the local market still traded Rs1,500/tola less than the rates in the Dubai gold market, said the local jewellers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business