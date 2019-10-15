Gold up Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), rates moved up to Rs87,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold prices moved up by Rs257 to Rs74,674, as per the ASSJA.
In the international market, rates increased by $6 to $1,496 per ounce. Rates in the local market still traded Rs1,500/tola less than the rates in the Dubai gold market, said the local jewellers.
