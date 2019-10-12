5 stabbed at Manchester shopping centre

LONDON: Counter-terror police were on Friday probing a mass stabbing at a shopping centre in northwest England that left five people injured and needing hospital treatment.

The attack happened at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of Manchester, where an Islamist extremist suicide bomber killed 22 after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. "We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," it added. Officers were "keeping an open mind about the motivation", the force said.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of serious assault. Footage posted online appeared to show one police officer restraining a suspect on the floor as another stands over him pointing a Taser.