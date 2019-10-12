QWP leader wants grievances of doctors redressed

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday rejected the ‘privatisation’ of the public sector hospitals and said the government should redress the grievances of the protesting health workers.

Addressing a gathering in Nissatta village here, he said issues could not be solved through the use of force. However, he added this government could not serve the people and it was now hiding behind lame excuses. On the occasion, several workers from the Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including Azizur Rehman, Mukhtiar Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Hayat, Hidayatullah, Suleman Khan, Sher Mohammad and others announced joining the QWP.

Sikandar Sherpao said the ‘privatisation’ of the hospitals would not only affect the Health Department employees, but it would also deprive the poor people of treatment facilities. The QWP leader urged the government to take steps to end the ongoing strike of the health employees at the state-run hospitals across the province. He said the government should talk to the doctors and remove their grievances. Sikandar Sherpao said the government has failed on all fronts as it could not revive the economy despite taking huge loans and increasing the gas and power tariffs.

He said the people have become disenchanted with the government as it has been unable to honour the election pledges. “Where are the five million houses?” he asked, remanding the government of its claims to provide shelter to the homeless people. The QWP leader recalled that the rulers had also pledged to create 10 million jobs. “Instead of fulfilling its commitment, the government has rendered thousands of people jobless by implementing ill-conceived policies,” he added. Sikandar Sherpao said all segments of the society were fed with the government and were compelled to take to the streets for their due rights.