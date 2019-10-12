CM visits Abbottabad amid tight security due to threat of protests

ABBOTTABAD: Following threat of protest by doctors, paramedics, lawyers and journalists, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the city amid tight security after landing at the Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The chief minister attended a function at the Abbottabad Press Club and later flew to the KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani’s residence in a helicopter. He didn’t travel by road as doctors, paramedics and journalists had announced to stage protests during his visit to Abbottabad. A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the roads. Despite the strict security measures, a group of journalists managed to reach the Press Club. They protested against the oath-taking ceremony of a rival group of journalists.

The protesting journalists were chanting slogans against KP Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who hosted the chief minister.

A committee notified by the provincial government comprising Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah, Khyber Union of Journalists President Fida Khattak, representative of deputy commissioner Abbottabad and divisional director information department has started the task to verify the credentials of the members of the Press Club.

The protestors, carrying black flags, said that they have told their version to Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, who is an MPA from Abbottabad, and the local administration.

The oath-taking ceremony, which generated controversy, was held at a time when the term of the Press Club cabinet will expire in December.

Earlier, the chief minister attended a function at Abbottabad University of Science & Technology. It was boycotted by journalists.