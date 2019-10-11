Buzdar orders timely completion of Dadhocha Dam

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed Irrigation Department officials to ensure timely completion of Dadhocha Dam. The chief minister paid a surprise visit to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal, inspected the activities being done to promote tourism in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Dharabi Lake would be developed as a tourist spot, adding that a rest-house would also be constructed along with link roads. A project has been launched meant for developing a resort at the lake along with the construction of link roads and an amount of Rs80 million had been allocated in this regard, he said.

The CM said that hatchery industry would also be promoted along with the water sports activities in the lake. He expressed hope that the initiative would promote tourism along with ensuring earning opportunities for locals. Promotion of tourism-related activities would boost economic opportunities and the area would be developed due to improved road networks, he added.

Usman Buzdar also took an aerial view of Dadhocha Dam near Rawat. The dam project has been launched to fulfill the future drinking water needs of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas. The project director briefed the CM about the project. The chief minister directed the Irrigation Department officials to ensure its timely completion.

Usman Buzdar has said that strike or protest is against the noble profession of the medical community as service to ailing humanity gives a unique status and importance to the doctors. If doctors are on strike then who will attend the patients coming for their medical treatment, he asked. The chief minister said that there is no justification of observing strike to press for the acceptance of demands and doctors should perform their official duties instead of strike.

He maintained that issues could be settled with mutual understanding. Provision of the best healthcare system is our mission and doctors have to perform the role of a benign benefactor by best serving the patients, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar thanked the Sri Lankan cricket team and its management for playing T20 series in Pakistan. The cricket lovers fully supported both the teams and revival of international cricket in Pakistan is praiseworthy. The revival of cricket has given a positive message to the world and everyone is jubilant over the successful holding of the series, he said.

The chief minister expressed the satisfaction that discipline and passion of the spectators were amazing adding that peace had been fully restored in Pakistan. He hoped that other foreign cricket teams would also visit Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar also congratulated police administration and other line departments for making foolproof security arrangements and added that cabinet committee on law and order also performed well.