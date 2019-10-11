close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

640 food points sealed last month

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority sealed 640 food points and stopped the production of 344 food outlets in September. PFA teams also imposed Rs19.058 million cumulative fine and served warning notices for improvement on 32,963 food business operators while conducting dozens of special operations and routine checking drive across province, stated PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman here on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan