Pak soldier martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred and two civilians were injured after Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced martyrdom, while two women in Serian village got injured. “Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response. Post substantially damaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops,” the military’s media wing added.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had summoned Indian deputy high commissioner to protest the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along LoC after one civilian was martyred and three others were injured. Pakistan said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws.