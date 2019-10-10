September sees 43% decline in terrorist attacks in Pakistan: PIPS

Islamabad : Marking a decrease of 43% from the month before, as many as 12 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan during September 2019. These attacks claimed 19 lives and injured 27 others. Of 19 people killed in the terrorist violence in September, 10 were civilians, 7 personnel of security forces (3 army soldiers, 2 FC men, one policeman, and one Levies), and two militants; those injured included 13 civilians and 14 security personnel, states the PIPS monthly security review for September 2019.

Of the 12 reported attacks in September, 7 happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed 14 people—compared to 16 in the month before—and injured 10 others. Five terrorist attacks took place in Balochistan, compared to 9 in the month before. These attacks claimed 5 lives—4 civilians and one Levies—and injured 17 others.

Of the 12 reported terrorist attacks across Pakistan, 9 were carried out by religiously inspired militants groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Hizbul Ahrar and local Taliban groups, etc., which claimed 18 lives and wounded 21 others. Different Baloch insurgent groups carried out 3 attacks in Balochistan, which caused 1 death and injuries to another 6 people.

While the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) with India remained tense, one cross-border attack from Afghanistan also claimed the lives of three army soldiers. On the whole, compared to 13 in previous month, 12 cross-border attacks from India (11 attacks) and Afghanistan (1), which claimed the lives of 9 people—5 Pakistani army soldiers and 4 civilians—and injured 10 others.

One anti-militant operational strike was reported during the month under review killing 6 militants; one policeman also lost his life. Law enforcers entered into two encounters with militants in Balochistan and KP, which also killed 3 militants and one policeman.