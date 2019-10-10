PU, Canadian varsity sign MoU on research

LAHORE: Punjab University and University of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage direct contact, education and research cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised at Vice-Chancellor’s office here Wednesday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, University of Regina’s President and Vice-Chancellor Vianne Timmons and other were present.

According to the agreement, both the universities will launch joint educational and research activities, exchange academic materials and publications, faculty members, lectures and discussions and students.

Prof Niaz Ahmed stressed the need to enhance academic collaboration between the institutions of both the countries and learn from each others’ knowledge and experiences. Township College affiliated with PU: Punjab University (PU) has granted affiliation to Government College, Township, to teach classes of BS (Hons) in English, economics, mathematics, political science and Urdu.

This is for the first time in the history of the college that it has been granted affiliation to teach classes of BS (Hons) — a flagship programme of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab launched in selected public colleges across the province.

The affiliation has been granted with the intake limit of 50 students for each subject for the academic sessions 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. The faculty members appreciated the role of the college principal, Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz Butt, for the achievement.

Meanwhile, the PU has also granted extension in affiliation to the Government College, Township, to teach classes of associate degree in arts/science (different subjects) and extension in affiliation to teach classes of MA Islamic studies, MSc applied psychology and MSc mass communication.