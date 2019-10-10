New industrial zone in Islamabad demanded

Islamabad: A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Senior Vice President Mirza Muhammad Ali visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and during a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI highlighted the key issues of the local industry.

Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Mian Shaukat Masud, Shaban Khalid, Zikria A. Zia, Sheikh Afzal, Umais Khattak and others were in the delegation. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Sai fur Rahman Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that being an industrialist, he was fully conversant with the major issues of industry and would play role to mitigate the problems of industrialists. He said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad have no more space to set up new industrial units in Islamabad. He appealed to the government to establish a new Industrial Zone in the federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrialization.

He also requested the Chairman CDA to upgrade industrial building byelaws to facilitate the growth of industrial activities. He assured to the delegation that ICCI cooperate in resolving key issues of local industry.