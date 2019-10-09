Hotel, shop sealed in Kohat

KOHAT: Following the inspection of 22 hotels and outlets on Indus Highway, the officials of the Food Authority on Tuesday sealed a hotel and tuck-shop in addition to seizing expired and banned items.

A press release stated that Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali and Food Safety Officer Muhammad Siraj carried out the inspection on the Indus Highway and sealed the Bannu Waziristan Hotel for having the extremely poor hygienic condition.

It added that the officials also sealed the tuck-shop of Taj Mehal Hotel for selling expired cold drinks and banned Chinese items. Over 60 expired cold drinks and 240 packs of banned Chinese items including toffees and chewing gums were seized.

The food outlets located in the far-flung areas in Kohat district were usually involved in selling expired products and the officials of the Food Authority regularly inspected the premises, it asserted.