Man travelling on bus roof dies

LAHORE:A man travelling on the roof of a bus died after his head struck the underpass ceiling in the area of Mughalpura on Tuesday.

The police said Khadim Hussain, son of Faiz, 65, suffered multiple head injuries and was taken to hospital where he died. Body was removed to morgue. injured: A 35-year-old man received burns after his hand accidentally touched a faulty electric pole in the South Cantt area.

The victim was identified as Zulfiqar. He was passing through a road when his hand accidentally touched a faulty electric pole, resulting into serious burns to him.

fire: A fire broke out in a garment factory in the Naulakha area on Tuesday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and timely extinguished the fire.