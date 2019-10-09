close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Man travelling on bus roof dies

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE:A man travelling on the roof of a bus died after his head struck the underpass ceiling in the area of Mughalpura on Tuesday.

The police said Khadim Hussain, son of Faiz, 65, suffered multiple head injuries and was taken to hospital where he died. Body was removed to morgue. injured: A 35-year-old man received burns after his hand accidentally touched a faulty electric pole in the South Cantt area.

The victim was identified as Zulfiqar. He was passing through a road when his hand accidentally touched a faulty electric pole, resulting into serious burns to him.

fire: A fire broke out in a garment factory in the Naulakha area on Tuesday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and timely extinguished the fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore