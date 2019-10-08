Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 gets underway today

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) will participate in the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 which is going to kick off in Karachi today (Tuesday).

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, several travel airlines, tour operators, stakeholders from the private sector are also participating in the mega event.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan

Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department has set up a pavilion named as ‘KP Pavilion’ where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots will be displayed.

It has also set up stalls highlighting the initiatives taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the promotion of tourism.

Packages for the adventure tourism, camping pods, beautification project at scenic spots, tourism integrated zones, tourism mobile App are being showcased through documentaries, posters, brochures and pamphlets at the KP Pavilion

Traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more to feature at the KP Pavilion

The TCKP has also invited travel and tour operators to showcase tourism potential and boost the sector along modern lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Tourism Department has taken many steps for the revival of tourism to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the province.

Within the midst of breathtaking river valleys and overlooked by towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims in KP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists.