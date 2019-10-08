Political entertainment scene

JUI-F joins club to ignite public campaign through music

By Tariq Butt

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has followed in the footsteps of contemporary political parties in the musical arena to fire up its activists and supporters for its planned Azadi March.

The JUI-F has also started extensive use of the modern-day short but effective messaging tool of social media particularly Twitter to project its announcements on the eve of its scheduled agitation.

JUI-F Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Heideri castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for unleashing smear campaign against his party on social media. He said this while referring to a fake notice being circulated on social media in which a video message has been posted in the name of JUI-F.

Twenty days before the Oct 27 march, the JUI-F has released an attacking song in the voice of Qari Muhammad Rafiq Danish, which was written by Maulana Jawad Shikarpuri. It is as melodious as hymns of other political parties are or have been although Qari Danish is not known in the music world.

Until now, the JUI-F has not hired leading singers or DJs to mix or chant its inspirational and motivational tracks like almost all the principal political forces had done by spending a handsome amount. Despite being a deeply religious party in the real sense of the word, the JUI-F has done the same thing as its rivals or allies had been practicing – to also stimulate and entertain its followers and supporters along with protesting for its cause to keep them glued to the show.

The word “go” has been the most beloved catchphrase in the songs of all political parties. The term is directed at the one, who happens to be in the driving seat of the federal government. The instant chorus targets Prime Minister Imran Khan. Its single point agenda is to get him on the force of street power.

Like all others, the JUI-F is also being subjected to the fake news, and a campaign has been teed off. To start with, a letter shown to have been released by it containing directions for its prospective participants of the Azad March was circulated on the WhatsApp groups and social media. However, a profane clause of the communique nailed its veracity. The JUI-F used its official account on the Twitter to describe it as fake. More such stories are likely to do rounds as the day of Azadi March will draw close.

In Pakistan’s history, it was the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which originally introduced invigorating songs and anthems in the general elections held during seventies. It kept up the tradition in subsequent polls, mostly concentrating on Bhuttos’ matchless sacrifices, its services for people and Sindh and aiming at its rivals.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) excelled and overshadowed everyone in this kind of musical sphere especially during its 2014 126-day sit-in at the D Chowk, Islamabad and before that as well while preparing for the protest. It engaged singers like Salman Ahmad and Ataullah Esakhailvi, who were also officially associated with it for being its arch followers. Even Imran Ismail, who was later appointed governor of Sindh, also sang a party song along with two other vocalists.

During his prolonged sin-in and earlier as well, Imran Khan attacked and disparaged, among other partners of the then Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman day in and day out. His primary target was obviously the premier. The participants of his protests and public meetings have always been involved in and completely swayed by the songs emphasising “change” and new Pakistan. The tracks have repeatedly warned that the “looters” and “plunderers” would be served a severe beating and whipping when Imran Khan would come into power.

Now, Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F is attempting to administer the same medicine to the premier, hammering him, urging him to leave the office or face consequences. The musical side of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has earlier been quite weak, but it became impressive after Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court in the Panama judgement. Before and after he drove to Lahore from Islamabad heading a caravan following his dismissal, the inspirational songs the PML-N prepared and played were exciting and stirring. They were directed at different segments of society, responsible for his affliction and sufferings.

One of the most played song, seeking justice for Nawaz Sharif, was often heard in the public rallies and processions that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed before her arrest. The theme of the PML-N’s entire musical effort was to respect the vote.