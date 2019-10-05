World Teachers Day: Call to resolve teachers issues

LAHORE: The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) demanded the provincial government address the issues faced by the schoolteachers in the province.

The PTU made the demand in a press release issued in connection with World Teachers Day being celebrated under the theme “Young Teachers: the Future of the Profession” on Saturday (today).

PTU General Secretary Rana Liaqat while appreciating the Punjab government for initiatives like e-transfer facility for schoolteachers observed that teachers had to face humiliation to get leaves and the real sufferers were the female teachers. He also came hard on the government for frequent experimentation in the education sector and rising inflation.