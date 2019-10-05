Politics of dharnas

If the elected democratic governments are to be toppled over by agitational dharnas then what is parliament for? Why can’t the opposition move a vote of no confidence against the ruling government In parliament like civilized democracies of the world?

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rahman gathering 1500,000 of his followers in Islamabad, I hope the Maulana knows what the figure of 1.5 million stands for? There may not be enough space in D Chowk for all of them. I will be surprised if he can muster even 150,000 people.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi