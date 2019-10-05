SCSW launches strategic plan for women empowerment

With support of the United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) on Friday launched its first-ever three-year strategic plan, outlining three priorities including the review of Sindh’s laws, rules, regulations, policies, and programmes from gender perspective, actions to end violence against women and girls, and institutional capacity building of the SCSW.

The launch event was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Women Development Department (WDD) Secretary Dr Alia Shahid, Additional IG Ameer Ahmed Sheikh, SCSW Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin, UN Women Pakistan Deputy Country Representative Aisha Mukhtar, government officials, politicians, civil society representatives and media persons.

The chief secretary congratulated the SCSW for the successful launch of the strategic plan. He appreciated the UN Women for its support to the Sindh government, specifically for strengthening the institutional capacity of the SCSW.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the empowerment of women in Sindh, the chief secretary remarked that the implementation of the strategic plan would help improve the lives of women across the province.

Wahab told the event that the Sindh government would continue to support the women and revise its laws and policies after analysing them from the gender perspective.

Dr Alia said, “Today is a remarkable day for the women of Sindh. I want to thank UN Women and SCSW for the launch of strategic plan.” She observed that there were two aspects regarding the challenges for women – protection and empowerment.

“A safe woman is more likely to enter socio-economic spheres. So, there is a need to integrate a system where women are safe and empowered. WDD is committed to providing unwavering support to SCSW for amplifying actions to address issues women face today in the province,” the secretary said.

Shirin said the strategic plan would help the commission implement its mandate in accordance with international commitments on women rights and gender equality.

The SCSW chairperson added that despite limited financial and human resources, the commission was helping the Sindh government review legislation and lobby for women rights by developing inter-departmental and civil society networks.

Mukhtar said the UN Women Pakistan felt proud to be one of the first partners of the SCSW since its establishment. “We will continue to work closely with SCSW to review laws and policies from a gender lens in order to align them with Pakistan's international commitments, end violence against women and girls and support institutional strengthening of the commission.”