City receives moderate, scattered rain

LAHORE:Moderate but scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currents and it will grip most parts of the country today (Friday).

They predicted that cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Kech, Awaran, Lesbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Quetta, Kohlo, Loralai, Barakhan Districts), Sindh (Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nowshero Feroz, Dadu, Karachi Districts), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Parachinar, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan, North / South Waziristan Districts), South Punjab (Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan Districts) from afternoon, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore Districts, Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Dir 35, Takht Bai 09, Parachinar 05, Malam Jabba 03. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Sh Banazirabad where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C and minimum was 21.5°C.