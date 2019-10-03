British education system to be done away with: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will bring an end to the British education system.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony for the madrassa students who performed distinctively in the exams of contemporary education boards and religious seminaries here, Imran Khan maintained that the government plans to synchronise the entire education system to create social harmony in the country. He said the British rulers destroyed our education system under a well-thought-out plan.

The prime minister said reforms are being introduced in the education system, which will help uplift the lower strata of the society with the provision of equal opportunities to progress. He said a uniform curriculum was being designed so that all the graduates have equal opportunities to grow in their practical life. He said the graduates of the new education system will have understanding of religion, contemporary knowledge and science and technology.

Imran Khan said that at present, three education systems are being practiced, which are leading to injustices and divisions in the society. He said the PTI government had decided in its early days that the students of religious seminaries will be imparted contemporary modern education so that they too can get important positions in different professions. Underlining importance of education, the prime minister said Islam has laid special emphasis on education. He said Muslims are weak today mainly due to lack of education.

The premier said eight million Kashmiris have been locked in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in an open jail for two months. The prime minister said Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey have decided to launch an English language channel to present Muslims' stance to the world and project the Muslim history. He said the three Muslim countries have also decided to collaborate to make films on Muslim history and heroes of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said the PTI government has been working on various initiatives to eliminate injustice in the society on the basis of education. He said a uniform curriculum is being prepared for the government and private schools as well as madrassas, and primary level curriculum will be prepared by march next year. He said measures are also being taken to ensure that studentsof religious seminaries take examinations of contemporary education boards, and this process will be completed in three to four years.

The prime minister distributed awards among position holder seminary students and congratulated them for their future endeavours. Meanwhile, brushing aside speculations about slowdown in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday vowed that the project-related commitments would be fulfilled in accordance to the agreed schedule. “No delay will be allowed in the CPEC projects,” the prime minister said while chairing a high-level meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) where progress on the CPEC projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy were reviewed.

Imran Khan reminded that CPEC is manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship. The prime minister expressed confidence that his upcoming visit to China and talks with the Chinese leadership will prove vital to further promote and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about the ongoing CPEC projects and measures being taken to fast-track their implementation.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country. During the meeting, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said there is great potential of further expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in different areas of economy including modern technology.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Mohamad Ariff Bin MD Yusof called on Imran Khan in Islamabad who is visiting Pakistan these days. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting. The visiting speaker discussed subjects of mutual interest and betterment of ties of two brotherly countries.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also called on Imran Khan and discussed progress on ongoing development projects in the province. They also discussed political matters. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq was also present during the meeting.