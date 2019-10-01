China donates $100,000 to PRCS for quake victims

Islamabad:China on Monday handed over an emergency relief fund to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for rehabilitation operation in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a devastating earthquake on September 24 caused serious damage to infrastructure besides loss of several lives.

On behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan Pang Chunxue and Director of Political and Press Section Bao Zhong handed over a cheque of $100,000 to PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed during a visit to the PRCS National Headquarters.

Khalid Bin Majeed thanked the visiting dignitaries for the support, saying the Chinese donation will help alleviate sufferings of earthquake victims in AJK districts. He said, Pakistan and China are brotherly nations and that the political and trade relations between the two countries are growing with each passing day. He said the relationship between Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Red Cross Society of China is also a role model for the other Movement Partners.

PRCS has already distributed food items among 500 families in Mirpur district. The Red Cross Society of China has always been at the forefront in provision of relief items to PRCS during major disasters, be it the earthquake of 2005 or the floods of 2010-2011, 2013 and 2014. PRCS Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Rashid Gul was also present.